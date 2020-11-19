Margaret "Peggy" JoAnne Longstaff
November 16, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Margaret "Peggy" JoAnne Longstaff, 73, Kansas City, KS, died Monday, November 16, at St. Luke's North Hospital. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Kansas City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 2900 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS.
Peggy was born May 29, 1947, in New Orleans, Louisiana, but spent most of her childhood in Wichita KS. She had lived in the Kansas City area since 1977. She had been an English teacher in Western Kansas and was then the Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church, Kansas City, KS, from 1985-2005. Peggy had been the Head of the PTA for the Kansas City, KS USD 500 School District. Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Keith, children, Andrea (Phillip) Lewis, Christopher (Amie) Longstaff, Jennifer (Mike) Wilson, Alexis (Gary) Salmans, sister, Marcia (Dan) Richie, brother, Joe Ward and 9 grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com