|
|
Margaret L. Augustine Margaret L. Augustine, age 86, went home to the lord on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at her home in Olathe, Kansas surrounded by family. Margaret was born on November 15, 1933 to her parents John and Rowean Schuck. She married the love of her life, James W. Augustine on November 29th, 1952. A Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3rd at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens - 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park KS. There will be a Mass of Christian burial held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at Ascension Catholic Church - 9510 W 127th Street, Overland Park, Kansas 66221. Burial will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. Margaret is survived by her daughters Kathy Wilkins (John), Becky Hehn (Jeff), Phyllis Mize (Scott), Mary Augustine (Robert Croom) and her son Chris Augustine (Jenifer) and her 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 3, 2019