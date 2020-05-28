Margaret L McConnell Margaret Lea McConnell, 91, of Shawnee, KS passed away May 25, 2020. Margaret was born July 14, 1928 in Rector, AR to Esta and Tellie Roberson. Margaret was an accomplished realtor in the Kansas City area. Margaret is survived by her daughter Janet Lea Preston (Ray), Grandchildren Maggie Lea, Mack James, Sam (Sarah), Nathan (Trista), partner in crime Kay McMurray, beloved cousins Glenna Stephens and Cliff Mahar, faithful caretakers Valeria and squad as well as her loyal pup Lacie Jane. In lieu of flowers the family requests to honor her end of life companion, Lacie, with donations to LL Dog Rescue (P.O. box 8545 SMKS 66208) Funeral arrangements can be found along with online condolences expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 28, 2020.