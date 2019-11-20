Kansas City Star Obituaries
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
8311 W. 93rd Street
Overland Park,, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Margaret Latz Margaret "Peggy" A. Latz , 93, passed away on November 15, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1926 in Lee's Summit, MO. After graduating Lee's Summit High School she went to work for Thomas McGee & Sons Insurance Agency where she met the love her life, Bill Latz. They shared 60 years of marriage before he passed away in 2012. She was a wonderful wife and devoted mother. Her optimism and faith were an inspiration to her family with her daily rosary and novena. She earned the unending love of her children and will always be adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father Mary and Edward Stuart, her husband Bill Latz, her brother John "Jack" Stuart, and her sister Mary Brabant. Surviving are her five children Janet McManus (Phil), Jane Holek (Tom), Gigi Knox (Jim), Bill Latz (Alecia), Jeff Latz (Amy), 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be remembered and cherished for her gentle kindness, shopping tips, fabulous style and loving heart. Services honoring her on Friday, November 22, 2019 will begin with a Rosary and visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. All services are at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 8311 W. 93rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Benedict's Abbey, Atchison, KS. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 20, 2019
