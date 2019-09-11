|
Margaret Lee Sims Margaret Lee Sims, 94, of Kansas City, KS, died Sunday, September 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00 AM Friday, September 13, at Wyandotte United Methodist Church, 7901 Oakland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandotte United Methodist Church. Margaret Lee was born February 21, 1925, in Jarbalo, KS, but grew up in McLouth, KS where she attended grade school and high school. She taught at Callahan's School of Beauty for six years and then taught at Kansas City Area Vocational-Technical School until her retirement in 1987. Margaret was very active with her husband Harry's career, the "Minister's Wife", and his involvement with the Kansas City Kansas Kiwanis Club. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Harry Sims in 2007. She is survived by 2 daughters, Margo Gardner, Sara Miller (Ron), 3 grandchildren, Heather Andersen (Kyle), Ryan Miller (Dana), and Wendy Barney (Gary), and 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Margaret's family would like to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for all the care and kindness. (Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019