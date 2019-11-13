|
Margaret Lucille Rondeau After a century's worth of life, love and happiness, Lucille passed away peacefully at her residence at sunrise on November 9. Born Margaret Lucille Rondeau in Scoita, Nebraska March 11, 1919, she would bring light and joy to all who knew and loved her throughout her life. Her journey would include later stops in Denver, Kansas City, Scottsdale. AZ and finally, Overland Park. "Cille", as she preferred to be called, worked for the Mobile Oil Corporation prior to her 1966 marriage to James V. Troutz of Kansas City. They were married until Jim's death in 1979. In 1982, she married Sherman O. Jones, also of Kansas City. The two were inseparable until Sherman's passing In August of this year. They shared passions for one another, for golf, travel and family. Their union was enriched by Sherman's three sons, Jeffrey, Brian and Spencer and their families which include seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Cille was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Ida Rondeau, her brother William E. Rondeau and her nephew Paul Rondeau. She is survived by her nephew Robert G. Rondeau (Molly) and her grandniece Lorrin D. Rondeau of Seattle. Cille lived a long and remarkably rich life, always smiling, always vivacious. She was loved deeply and will be missed immensely. 100 years of fabulous to be sure! A memorial service will be held Friday, November 15 at 10:00 am in the chapel at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church. Thane
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019