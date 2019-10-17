Kansas City Star Obituaries
Margaret M. Devero


1918 - 2019
Margaret M. Devero Obituary
Margaret M. Devero Margaret M. Devero, 101, of Kansas City, Mo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12 at her home at The Gardens of Barry Road. She was born on September 11, 1918 to Reinhart and Julia Bauer and was married to her high school sweetheart, James J. Devero, who preceded her in death in 1988. Margaret graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1936 and worked for Simmons Mattress Co. before starting her family. After her children were grown, Margaret went to work for the city of Kansas City as a toll collector on the Broadway Bridge. The Kansas City Star wrote a glowing article in 1977 about her pleasant personality and knowledge of city streets. The article was titled "Smiling Bridge Toll Collector a Radiant Light to Motorists." Our Mom was a kind, compassionate woman who was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she touched many lives throughout her 101 years. We will miss her sense of humor, compassion and love. Margaret was also preceded in death by her sons Patrick and Daniel Devero and great-granddaughters Haley Sharpe and Grace M. Devero. She is survived by her eight children and their spouses: Judith VanBooven, Cecelia Sharpe (James), Michael Devero (Karen), Hedy Devero-Beil (Lawrence), John Devero (Jeanne), Rita Antonopoulos (John), David Devero (Rose), Steven Devero, 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Jene Bauer. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 4737 NE Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, Mo with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Ks. A visitation will precede the funeral mass at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to [CDD] Center for Developmentally Disabled or Ascend Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019
Download Now