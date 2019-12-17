Home

Margaret M. "Mollie" Lannigan

Margaret M. "Mollie" Lannigan Obituary
Margaret M. "Mollie" Lannigan Margaret M. "Mollie" Lannigan, 70, passed away December 15, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. The rosary will be prayed at 10 am, Thursday, December 19th at Coronation of Our Lady Church, 13000 Bennington Ave, Grandview, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Cottonwood, AZ. Mollie was born January 18, 1949 in Batavia, NY to Neal and Jessie McLeod. She is survived by her husband James Lannigan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coronation of Our Lady Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019
