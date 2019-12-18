|
|
Margaret M. Pavicich Margaret M. Pavicich, 94 of Edwardsville, Kansas passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Healthcare Resort of Kansas City, KS. Visitation will be Saturday, December. 21st from 9:30-10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 15408 Leavenworth Rd, Basehor, KS. Burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, KCK. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sister Servants of Mary. Margaret was born November 6, 1925 in Kansas City, Kansas to Stephen and Victoria (Blazovich) Dragush. She was an avid wedding cake and povitica baker for over 30 years. She loved gardening and her cats and dogs. Margaret is the last survivor of the 9 siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Pavicich. Surviving are daughters, Victoria Pavicich, of the home. Catherine Pavicich (Ray Pavelac), Rosemeri (David) Mitchell, Mary Pavicich; 3 grandchildren and beloved nephew Joseph (Sonny) Dragush.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019