Margaret M Campbell Margaret Campbell, 83, of Raytown, MO. died March 27, 2020. Cremation. Rosary 9:30 a.m., Funeral Mass 10 a.m., all Fri. July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Raytown, MO. Wallace F.H.



