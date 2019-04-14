Margaret Mary (Munak) Cindric Margaret Mary (Munak) Cindric, 91, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 with her husband and her eldest child at her side. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas to Joseph and Josephine Munak, the oldest of seven children, and married Charles A. Cindric in 1948, a marriage that lasted 70 years until her death. Marge was a busy and active member of the community in Kansas City; she worked as a legal secretary, was a core member of the St. Jude Circle at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and was involved in politics and community affairs in a variety of roles, including as an active member of the Croatian Catholic Union. In 1996, Marge and Charles moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where they both settled into an enjoyable retirement life, meeting new friends while hosting visits from old friends. Marge was a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Community in Vero Beach, where she developed many strong friendships with other parishioners, and played cards on a regular basis with a number of women in her neighborhood. Margaret is survived by her husband, Charles A. Cindric, of Vero Beach, as well as by four children: Constance (William) Novak, of Vero Beach; Cynthia (Michael Connor) Cindric, of Woodbridge, VA; Charles (Margaret) Cindric, of Denver, CO; and Candace Cindric, of Naples, FL. She is also survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach. Those who wish to send the family a message or share a story about Marge are asked to visit Marge's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary