Margaret Fontana
Margaret Mary Fontana Obituary
Margaret Mary Fontana Margaret M. Fontana passed away Feb. 22, 2019 at age 98. Margaret was born March 1, 1920 in Kansas City, MO to Filippo and Antonina (Catanzaro) Scimeca and lived there all her life. She graduated from Manual Training High School, Class of 1937. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank J. Fontana; brothers Frank, Frank (Cicio), Louis and Phillip; sisters Grace, Josephine and Jacqueline. Survivors include her sons, Thomas F. (Edwina) and Phillip J. (Alexandra); grandchildren Michael (Violet), Paul, Elizabeth (Scott) and Alexander; step-granddaughters Erica (Andrew) and Tiffany; great-granddaughters Rebecca and Lauren; and step-great-grandchildren Emersen, Carson, Madysen and Alivia. Services are at Holy Family Catholic Church, 919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO, on Thursday, Feb. 28. Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 with Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to the . Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com as arrangements are under the direction of McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion, 816-453-7700.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
