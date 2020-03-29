|
Margaret Mary "Peaches" Johannes Margaret Mary "Peaches" Johannes, 95, of Gladstone, MO, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Kansas City, North, followed by the burial at Resurrection North Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Margaret Mary was born August 30, 1924, in Good Intent, KS, to William Henry and Catherine Duncan Wolters. She grew up in Atchison, KS, the oldest of ten children. She attended high school and college at Mount Saint Scholastica, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1945 with a degree in Chemistry. Margaret Mary married Joseph "Joe" E. Johannes in 1952. They eventually settled in Kansas City where they raised nine children. They were charter members of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church and were married for 61 years until Joe's passing in 2013. Margaret Mary's greatest joy was caring for her family. She was an exceptional woman and mother, nurturing her children with her strong faith, wise guidance, and unconditional love. Margaret Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her husband; one daughter, Mary Theresa Moore; four brothers, William, Jr., John, Philip, and Thomas Wolters; and two brothers-in-law. Survivors include eight children: Julia (Lawrence) Arthur, Sara (Scott) Brown, Barbara Nemechek, Joseph, Jr. (Cynthia), Martha Catherine Johannes, John Christopher (Gayle), Margaret (Sam) Cangelosi, and Philip (Laura) Johannes; a son-in-law, Edmund Moore; 20 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Margaret Mary is also survived by four sisters: Geraldine Greene, Catherine Lahey, Theresa Miller, and Sr. Dorothy Wolters, OSB; one brother, Michael Wolters, five sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to those who so lovingly cared for Margaret Mary. Her primary caregiver was her daughter, Margie, who devoted herself to providing exceptional spiritual, emotional, and medical support for the past five years. Special thanks to Right at Home and Creative Care, especially long-term caregivers Gayla Burton and Sue Weland. Their support allowed Margaret Mary to remain in her home through the final days of her life. Margaret Mary leaves a beautiful legacy of a large, loving family who deeply cherish her. She will live on in the hearts and minds of all of her loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Theresa (Johannes) Moore Scholarship Fund in care of the North Kansas City Education Foundation, 2000 NE 46th St., Kansas City, MO 64116 or St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 4737 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020