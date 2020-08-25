Margaret Mary Muldoon Mulligan Our beloved mother, Margaret Mary Muldoon Mulligan died on August 21, 2020. She was born on 7 December 1929 and raised in Louisville, KY. It was there she met her husband of 71 years, Jack L. Mulligan, M.D., who preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by sons, daughters and their spouses: Jack, Jr. and Kerry Benson, Kevin, Mary Therese, Paul and Jeannine, Peggy McCombs and Rick, and David; and by grandchildren Alexandra (husband Jonathan), Mathieu, Elénore, Nicolas, Jack, Patrick, and Elizabeth, Kathryn and Matthew, and great-grandchild Zachary. In Margaret, family and friends could not have had a better role model from whom to learn how to navigate through this life. Hers was defined by an unabating love for the familial and personal ties that bind us one to another as well as the closely-held values of an enduring spiritual faith. For several years, Margaret volunteered at her cherished St. Therese Little Flower Parish's front office and Food Pantry. She participated in ecumenical and interfaith programs. In her home, Margaret with her infectious Southern charm, sweet accent, and beloved sassiness created a place of celebration and retreat with good food, good humor, and a great love of books, music, Jeopardy, L&O and a daily aperitif which she and Jack passed on to their children and grandchildren, and indelible memories of affectionate togetherness and singalongs at holidays, summer vacations, birthdays, etc. The loss of our mother is immense but assuaged by the knowledge that she lived her life to the fullest in love and caring for others, especially in her devotion to family and friends. The coronavirus pandemic has exacted inestimable deaths. And although our mother did not die from the virus, she can be counted among the numbers of elderly persons who suffered from its cruel consequences. Her death is a reminder of the profound loss many are experiencing at this time. The family wishes to especially thank Sr. Helen Alder, CSJ, and Sr. Ann Landers, CSJ, for their friendship and kind support as well as the nurses, CNAs, aides and care givers at Addington Place of Prairie Village and Ascend Hospice for their loving care of our mother, and the support and love shown by her internist, Dr. Carnie Nulton. Margaret and Jack were longtime members of St. Therese Little Flower Parish at 5814 Euclid, Kansas City, MO, 64130, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated when the pandemic has subsided and we can gather in health and safety. Donations may be made to St. Therese Little Flower Parish's Emergency Assistance Program.



