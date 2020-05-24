Margaret Mary Wolff Troutman Margaret Mary Wolff Troutman, 91, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on May 14, 2020. Margaret was born May 2, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas and was a resident her entire life. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School. Margaret married Billie Lee Troutman and together they raised 3 children and shared 50 years of marriage. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick's parish and actively involved with the Eagles Lodge for many years. In her free time she was a member of several bowling leagues. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3846 W 75th St #4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Margaret was laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. ARR: Highland Park, KCK
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.