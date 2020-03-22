Home

Margaret "Maggie" Mosby Margaret "Maggie" Mosby, 92, of Gladstone, MO passed away surrounded by family on March 16th. Maggie was born on January 3, 1928 in Cardin OK. She married Howard Mosby on April 16, 1949. Together they had three daughters Cyndi McLellan, Cathy (Gus) Vandepopulier and Sue Mosby (Brian). Maggie loved to travel, the game of golf and cooking. She will be remembered for her support she showed her family, her strong-willed sense of independence and her positive spirit. Maggie will be deeply missed by her children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren along with her sister and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
