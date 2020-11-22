Margaret Porter Hoel
August 26, 1935 - November 15, 2020
Ft. Meyers, Florida - Margaret Porter Hoel "Peggy", age 85, on November 15, 2020, mother, grandmother, teacher, volunteer and friend passed away of natural causes at her home in Ft. Myers, FL. Peggy was born on August 26, 1935 to Charles C. and Margaret K. Porter, Jr. in Columbia, MO. She was the youngest of four children. Preceded in death are her brothers: Charles C. Porter III, William W. Porter and Thomas C. Porter.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Hoel (October 20, 2004). The couple met at the University of Missouri—Columbia while she was attending undergraduate school and he was attending law school. Upon her graduation in 1957, she moved to Kansas City, MO where she started her teaching career at Corinth Elementary School in Leawood, KS. In 1958, after graduating law school and passing the Missouri Bar, Don moved to Kansas City and commenced his legal practice at Shook, Hardy and Bacon. Don and Peggy were married on June 28, 1959.
The couple had four children: John Porter Hoel of Vienna, VA, Christian Thomas Hoel (deceased November 10, 1980), Mary Katherine Hoel (Gaithersburg, MD) and Martha Hoel Garrison, MD (Decatur, GA). She had seven grandchildren: Jack, Tyler and Porter (John), Ellen and Grace (Mary), Andrew and Megan (Martha) and two sons-in-law: David Garrison (Martha) and Dale Tuttle (Mary).
While raising a family in Kansas City was a full-time endeavor, Peggy continued her education career as a Kindergarten teacher at the Barstow School (1974-1982) and later as a private tutor of children with learning disabilities. She was active in the John Knox Presbyterian Church, serving as member of the Trustees. She was also member of the Kansas City Young Matrons, the Delta Gama Sorority and University of Missouri Alumni Associations.
Sanibel Island, FL always held a special place in her heart, initially discovering its peace and beauty in 1976. Every year over the Christmas holiday the family would vacation on Sanibel. In 1993, Don and Peggy moved permanently to Sanibel where she immediately immersed herself in volunteer activities at the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ where she served on the Board of Deacons, the Sanibel Shell Museum and Bright Horizons. She developed a passion for growing orchids and learning about Sanibel's natural habitat. She was an avid supporter of Big Arts on Sanibel and the Repertoire Theater of Ft. Myers.
In 2012, Peggy moved to Shell Point Retirement Community in Ft. Myers, FL. Her social activities and volunteering increased exponentially. She attended multiple academic classes offered at Shell Point, volunteered at the thrift shop, served as a greeter at the Pavilion health care facility and treasured her time as a member of the Shell Point Singers. Her days were active and full.
A private burial was held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be considered for the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ (2050 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL 33957) or GLAD Kids Early Learning Center (10320 Gladiolus Drive, Ft, Myers, FL 33908). To sign the virtual guestbook, please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/kansas-city-mo/margaret-hoel-9907090