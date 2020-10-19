Margaret Pugh Carnahan
March 3, 1940 - October 14, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Margaret Pugh Carnahan, 80, of Independence, MO passed away on October 14, 2020. She was born March 3, 1940. She married Dwight W. Carnahan and remained by his side until his death in 2015. The couple lived in Independence, MO and enjoyed their two daughters, Annette and Renee. Margaret taught high school history before completing her Master's degree in counseling. She went on to spend most of her career as an elementary counselor for the Blue Springs School District where she deeply enjoyed serving students and their families. Nothing brought her more joy than her three grandsons: Damon, Logan and Jacob Freers. She adored spending time with them, watching them play sports and teaching them new things. Her love of movies and all fine arts kept her entertained and engaged throughout her life. She was a devout Christian who made God the guide of her life. Margaret taught Sunday School for over 20 years at Maywood Baptist Church, where she remained a member her entire adult life. Her love for others was evident in the way she treated those around her. She modeled love and acceptance and was never too busy to offer a smile or hand of support. Margaret strongly believed in promoting women's rights and serving her community. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Society Magna Carta Dames. She is preceded in death by her daughter Annette and husband Dwight. She will be deeply missed by her grandsons and her daughter Dr. Renee Freers, as well as by her brother John and wife Connie Pugh. A graveside service will held on Monday, Oct. 19th to honor her life. Donations are welcome to her father's memorial scholarship, the Dr. U.R. Pugh Scholarship Fund at Wm. Jewell College. Arrangements by Speaks Memorial Chapel and a more detailed obituary can be found there. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
