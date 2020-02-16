|
Sister Margaret Quirk Sister Margaret Quirk, 78, a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), died on Feb. 11, 2020, in Ross Hall at the SCL Mother House, Leavenworth, Kan. Sister celebrated her 50th anniversary as an SCL in 2018. She worked as a nurse before entering the religious Community and continued this ministry as a Sister. She enjoyed her calling to nursing and served conscientiously with compassion and competence in different settings. Margaret was born on Jan. 10, 1942 in Kansas City, Mo., the sixth of nine children of Thomas E. and Mary Frances Smith Quirk. She attended St. Peter's Grade School and St. Teresa's Academy, both in Kansas City, Mo. Margaret then pursued general studies at Saint Mary College, Leavenworth, where she decided to become a nurse. Upon graduation, she worked at Providence Hospital, Kansas City, Kan., for two years. On Sept. 8, 1968, she entered the SCL Community. Sister Margaret professed vows on May 30, 1971. From 1970 to 2012, Sister was a nurse at SCL hospitals in Colorado, Kansas and Montana; at a clinic for the uninsured; at the SCL Mother House and Ross Hall skilled nursing facility; and in home health services. During that time, she completed her bachelor's degree in nursing at Saint Mary's. She also worked three years in the campus post office at the college. She retired to Ross Hall in 2016 where she embraced a prayer ministry. Sister Margaret saw the reflection of God in individuals and events. She had an insatiable interest in people and their needs, and a wonderful talent for listening. In conversations, she managed to get to the heart of the matter, sharing her insights with kindness and candor. She emulated the SCL characteristic virtues of simplicity, humility and charity. She was a beloved and fun-loving sibling and aunt, and a loyal friend. Preceding Sister Margaret in death were her parents; brothers, John Quirk, Tom Quirk Jr. and Bob Quirk; and sister, Nancy Schroeder. Survivors include her brother Pat Quirk, Santa Monica, Calif.; sisters Mary Frances "Cis" Muehlberger (James), Hilton Head, S.C.; Kathleen Effertz, Kansas City, Mo.; and Maureen Gibson (David), Bloomingdale, Ill.; nieces and nephews, and their families; and her SCL Community. A vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in Ross Chapel, SCL Mother House, Leavenworth. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ross Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Mother House grounds. Memorial contributions can be made to the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, 4200 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048. Arrangements by Davis Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020