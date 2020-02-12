|
Margaret Elizabeth Simler Margaret Elizabeth (Bailey) Simler, 87, Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully on 2/6/2020. Born on September 13, 1932 in Gifford, Missouri to Manford and Birdie (Brown) Bailey. She attended Atlanta High School in Atlanta, MO where she grew up. Margaret worked many years as a medical secretary. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ivan Bailey and sister Alexandrea (Zandy) Edwards. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Bill Simler, son Dan Simler of Apex, NC, daughters Toni Schuster (Frank) of Edmond, OK and Cathy Simler of Prairie Village, KS. Three grandchildren, Emily Cox, Parker Cox and Megan (Simler) Gardner. Brothers Ralph Bailey (Shirley) and Jamie Bailey (Rena). Margaret was a star basketball player in high school and went on to play in the USAF. She loved all animals and was an avid reader. Funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Friday, 2/14/20 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Those who so desire may make memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) in memory of Margaret to The Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or online at www.kchospice.org/donation/.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020