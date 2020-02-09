|
Margaret "Maggie"Speights Margare Mary Brennan Speights, 65, of Liberty, MO, passed away peacefully, joining her daughter Mel, on February 5, 2020. We will celebrate Maggie's life beginning with visitation at 4:00 pm, and service at 5:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 12, at Liberty Christian Church, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Foundation for Women's Cancer (foundationforwomenscancer.org). Maggie was born January 5, 1955, in St. Louis, MO. She was united in marriage to Charles Elwyn Speights, on November 27, 1976, in Chandler, AZ. They moved to Liberty in 1999. Maggie's passion for the past 25 years was interpreting for the deaf, most recently for Metropolitan Community Colleges. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church. Maggie was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa "Mel" Speights; father and his wife, John "Jack" and Leyla Brennan; mother, Virginia Brennan; and brothers, Mike and Jack Brennan. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Charlie; son and his wife, Jason and Kathy Speights; sister, Barbara Brennan; nephews and niece, Tim Neill (Ann), Chris Neill (Siri) and Casey Neill, and their families; numerous cousins, including Steve and Lisa Donnelly, as well as other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020