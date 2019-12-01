|
Margaret "Peggy" Summa Margaret Joyce (Peggy) Summa, 87, passed away November 24, 2019. Peggy was born on August 30, 1932 in Nebraska City, NE to Harry and Alice (O'Banion) Carstens. She was a graduate of Centerville, IA High School, and Northwest Missouri State Teachers College in Maryville, MO. She taught school in Leon, IA and physical education at Central Missouri State College in Independence, MO. She was a member of the Eastern Star. She married Billy F. Summa on February 27, 1953, recently celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary. Together they attended the summer Olympic Games in Montreal, Quebec, and Seoul, South Korea. Peggy is survived by her husband Billy Summa, nephews, Pat (Karen) Vidas, Vero Beach FL. Barry (Vera) Buchanan, Ottumwa, IA, nieces, Pam Willis, Maryville, MO, and Ann (Michael) Rondeau, West Palm Beach, FL, and Barb (John) Riddick, Mt Pleasant, IA She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Theresa and Beverly, and brother, Edwin. A celebration of life will be held Sat, Dec. 7th at Speaks Suburban Chapel, from 10 am until noon. Memorial contributions can be made to the Truman Heartland Community Foundation c/o Bill and Margaret Summa Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 1, 2019