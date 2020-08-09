Margaret T. Reid Margaret T. Reid peacefully passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Margaret is survived by her loving husband Ralph of 70 years. Margaret is predeceased by her parents Robert and Billie Hawkins, and her sister Beverly McCullough. Margaret is lovingly remembered by her brothers Bob and Bill (Ann) Hawkins, her sons Mark (Candice) and Todd (Jodie) Reid, grandchildren Angela Shaffer, Leah Smith, Drew and Eric Reid and loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. Margaret attended Baker University and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Margaret was a member of the Symphony League, past Chairman of the Board of the Kansas City Ballet, past President of the Ballet Guild and past President of the Fireside and Sketch Box Auxiliary of the Kansas City Art Institute. She served on numerous civic committees over 40 years of volunteer service and was an avid supporter of the arts. She was a pilot and a member of the 99's and she flew in the Sky Lady and Powder Puff derbies. A mass will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Wednesday August 12 beginning at 11:00am. Inurnment will be at Mount Olivet. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310