|
|
Margaret (Wiseman) Wilcoxon Margaret Frances (Wiseman) Wilcoxon passed away February 19, 2020. Visitation will be February 24th, 10-11:30AM at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Rd. KCMO, with Funeral Service following at 11:30AM. Burial at Mt. Tabor Cemetery southeast of Odessa, MO at 3:00PM. Margaret was born on November 15, 1929 to Richard and Nora Belle (Nutt) Wiseman on a farm one mile north of Hughesville, MO in rural Pettis County. She attended McCubben School, a one-room rural school, for three years. Rural schools were consolidated and she then attended a new elementary and high school in Hughesville, MO. She graduated with a B.S. in education in 1953 and a Master's Degree in 1972. While attending college she met her future husband, Mackey Wilcoxon. They were married on August 14, 1952 and were married 65 years. Margaret taught school in Hughesville, MO for three years, In Mayview, MO for two years and in Raytown, MO for 27 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Holmeswood Baptist Church for 63 years, where she was a deacon and served on many committees. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Paul and Carl and her husband Mackey Wilcoxon. She is survived by sons Kent and wife Kris, Kevin and wife Chisa, four grandchildren, Jennifer Wilcoxon-Carmichael, husband Cory, Rebecca Cole and husband Tyler, Sam Wilcoxon and Alex Wilcoxon. Three great grandsons Parker Cole, Maddox Cole and Carter Carmichael. Sisters-in-law Elda Wiseman, LaVonne Hulver and Iris Schooley. Margaret will be remembered for her love of God, her family, friends and teaching.
Published in Kansas City Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020