Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holmeswood Baptist Church
9700 Holmes Rd.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Holmeswood Baptist Church
9700 Holmes Rd.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Odessa, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilcoxon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Wiseman) Wilcoxon


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Wiseman) Wilcoxon Obituary
Margaret (Wiseman) Wilcoxon Margaret Frances (Wiseman) Wilcoxon passed away February 19, 2020. Visitation will be February 24th, 10-11:30AM at Holmeswood Baptist Church, 9700 Holmes Rd. KCMO, with Funeral Service following at 11:30AM. Burial at Mt. Tabor Cemetery southeast of Odessa, MO at 3:00PM. Margaret was born on November 15, 1929 to Richard and Nora Belle (Nutt) Wiseman on a farm one mile north of Hughesville, MO in rural Pettis County. She attended McCubben School, a one-room rural school, for three years. Rural schools were consolidated and she then attended a new elementary and high school in Hughesville, MO. She graduated with a B.S. in education in 1953 and a Master's Degree in 1972. While attending college she met her future husband, Mackey Wilcoxon. They were married on August 14, 1952 and were married 65 years. Margaret taught school in Hughesville, MO for three years, In Mayview, MO for two years and in Raytown, MO for 27 years before retiring in 1993. She was a member of Holmeswood Baptist Church for 63 years, where she was a deacon and served on many committees. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Paul and Carl and her husband Mackey Wilcoxon. She is survived by sons Kent and wife Kris, Kevin and wife Chisa, four grandchildren, Jennifer Wilcoxon-Carmichael, husband Cory, Rebecca Cole and husband Tyler, Sam Wilcoxon and Alex Wilcoxon. Three great grandsons Parker Cole, Maddox Cole and Carter Carmichael. Sisters-in-law Elda Wiseman, LaVonne Hulver and Iris Schooley. Margaret will be remembered for her love of God, her family, friends and teaching.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -