Margarita D. Villanueva
October 4, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Margarita D. Villanueva, 75, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on October 4, 2020 at her residence. A visitation will be held from 12-1 P.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. John's The Evangelist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Funeral Mass will begin at 1 P.M. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Margarita was born in, Morelia, Michoacan Mexico on March 4, 1945 to Luis and Avelina Duarte. She is survived by her loving husband, Rodolfo Villanueva Sr.; children, Rodolfo Villanueva Jr., Rosie Villanueva, Antonio (Julie) Villanueva and Eduardo (Elizabeth) Villanueva; grandchildren, Mariah, Siarah, Carrina, Eduardo II, Maria Elisa Villanueva; and great grandson, Lincoln Clopton. Margarita is also survived and preceded by many other family members that will greatly miss her. Please visit Margarita's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com