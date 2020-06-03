Margie A. Bopp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie A. Bopp Margie A. Bopp, 90, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved