Margie A. Bopp Margie A. Bopp, 90, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.