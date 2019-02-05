Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Story Church
5500 Woodend Ave
Kansas City, KS
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
New Story Church
5500 Woodend Ave
Kansas City, KS
Margie Esparza Obituary
Margie Esparza Margie Esparza, 83, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her 2 daughters Angie and Lydia Esparza. She is survived by her husband Jesse Esparza of 64 years of marriage, 2 daughters Nelda Nevarez and Margaret Martinez, son Jesse T. Esparza, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, from 5-7PM, with a memorial service at 7PM, at New Story Church 5500 Woodend Ave Kansas City, Kansas
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019
