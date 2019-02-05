|
Margie Esparza Margie Esparza, 83, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her 2 daughters Angie and Lydia Esparza. She is survived by her husband Jesse Esparza of 64 years of marriage, 2 daughters Nelda Nevarez and Margaret Martinez, son Jesse T. Esparza, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, from 5-7PM, with a memorial service at 7PM, at New Story Church 5500 Woodend Ave Kansas City, Kansas
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2019