Margie M. Roach Margie M. Roach 78, of K.C, MO Passed Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Services 12pm Friday, July 24, Eley & Sons Chapel. Burial Blue Ridge Lawn Cem. Arr. E. S. Eley & Sons Funeral Chapel (816) 924-8700



