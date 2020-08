Or Copy this URL to Share

Margot LaVere King 84, passed away Aug. 6, 2020. Memorial service: 10-11:30 a.m., Aug. 15, Sheffield Family life Center West Campus 1215 Benton Blvd, Kansas City, MO. Parking in the rear. See funeral home website. Arr: Royer's



