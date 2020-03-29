|
|
Marguerite Ann Renyer Marguerite Ann Renyer, 78, Leavenworth, Kansas went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 24, 2020. Marguerite was born on January 30, 1942 to Wilmer and Helena Renyer. She was born and raised in Westphalia, KS. Marguerite graduated from high school in 1960 from Mount St. Schlolastica in Atchison, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant sister Jean Marie. Marguerite is survived by sons Andrew Renyer and Christopher Renyer, two grandchildren Isabella and Jackson, sister Mary Jo Prock (George, Jr), and brothers Victor Renyer (Margo), and Kenneth Renyer. She was a wonderful aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. Marguerite worked as a certified nursing assistant full-time up until the last two weeks of her life. She was very active in helping her church, the sick and elderly. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart-St. Casimir Parish in Leavenworth, KS. Inurnment will take place following her funeral at St. John's Cemetery, Homewood, KS. The family suggests that anyone wanting to honor Marguerite's memory may make a contribution to in Memphis, Tennessee. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 29, 2020