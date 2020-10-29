Marguerite Harris
April 9, 1920 - October 28, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Marguerite passed away peacefully October 28th, after having the chance to say "goodbye" to her loved ones. Treasured by all who knew her, she brought joy with her optimistic outlook. For Marguerite, the grass was always green and the cup more than half full. This positivity along with her unwavering life-long faith helped her mark her 100th birthday in April, an achievement she was determined to celebrate and so proud of reaching! Marguerite loved life and her extended family of relatives. Always the life of the party, Marguerite was a fabulous hostess. In her youth, She played the piano brilliantly in her youth. Her beloved husband, Mitchell Harris, passed away unexpectedly leaving Marguerite a widow at 50 years old with 5 children to raise by herself. Having been a traditional housewife who had never paid a bill, Marguerite learned how to be an independent woman, never shying away from her responsibility. Marguerite leaves behind her five children: Marilyn Harris Dabaghi (William), Lorraine Green (Gary), Annette Safady (Al), Mitchell Harris, Debbie Harris (Vince Latona), granddaughter, Camille Shannon (James), great granddaughter, Marguerite "Maggie" Shannon, sister Jeanette Fakoury, sister-in-law Ann Azar, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration mass will be held at Visitation Catholic Church , 5141 Main St., Saturday, October 31st, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Visitation Church , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Good Shepherd Hospice. Arrangements by Muehlebach Funeral Care.