Marguerite Louise Rush 1939-2020 Marguerite "Peggy" Louise Rush passed away on September 1, 2020, at the age of 80 in Kansas City. She was born on November 1st, 1939 in Kansas City, Mo. She was the daughter of Leo Alphonsus Rush and Catherine Teresa Ryan-Rush. She was blessed with 8 brothers and 3 sisters. She married Charles F. Ellis in 1957. Together they had 12 children. Ted Ellis, Marchelle Ellis, Aaron Ellis, Cindy Carter, Steve Ellis, Terry Ellis, Theresa Ellis, Christy Byfield, Cathy Hall, Missy Farrington and Jody Ellis. They had 34 grandchildren and 23 great-granchildren. Peggy earned her RN license at Penn Valley Comm. College, in Kansas City, Mo. She had strong faith and was a very dedicated mother who loved her family. Peggy enjoyed the outdoors and connecting with nature. She was eager to get her garden started every year and would spend countless hours caring for it daily. A celebration of life will be held in her honor in Eldorado Springs, Mo., on September 26, 2020 at noon.



