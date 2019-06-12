Kansas City Star Obituaries
Marguerite M. Bugler

Marguerite M. Bugler Obituary
Marguerite M. Bugler Marguerite "Marge" Oaks Bugler, 96, passed away on June 7th at Villa Saint Francis Nursing Center. She was born on September 9, 1922, in Brush, CO, to Cecil and Elizabeth Oaks. Marguerite lived most of her life in Kansas City, MO before her marriage to Thomas W. Bugler. She and Tom were married at Redemptorist Catholic Church in 1946. They moved to Mission in 1957 and have been members of St. Pius X Catholic Church since. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Bugler; brother, Gilbert Oaks; sister, Pauline Oaks Schroeger Cramer; and granddaughter, Brandy Bugler Endacott. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas W. Bugler III (Nancy) of Frederick, MD and John G. Bugler (Vonda) of St. Peters, MO; two daughters, Carol Sue Brock (Jim) of Kansas City, KS and Mary Jo Hegstrom (Steve) of Mission, KS. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her Sister-in-Law, Wanda Oaks also survives. A visitation will be held on Friday 9 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, in Mission, KS, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
