Marguerite Williams Marguerite Williams of Kansas City, MO was gathered home to the Lord on March 22, 2019 at the age of 102. Marguerite was born April 15, 1916 in Sologohachia, Arkansas in Conway County. She graduated from Morrilton High School in 1933. Memorial Service is at DW Newcomers Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd in Raytown on Wednesday March 27th. Visitation is at 1:00 and the Memorial at 2:00 with burial following. In lieu of flowers, please give to Christian Family Services (www.cfskc). She grew up in Solgohachia, Arkansas and was the oldest of eight children of Edward Franklin Gist and Dora (Beardon) Gist. She is survived only by her sister Dora Nell Misho of Orlando, Fl. Her other siblings who predeceased her: Edith Skipper, Mary Francis Shaw, Vivian Fourgousee, Barbara Ann Williams, Charles Gist, James (Buddy) Howard Gist. She was always very close to her sisters and they would come from various parts of the country to meet each year in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Her husband, Threldon, predeceased her in 2001. They had been married for 63 years and had 5 children: Donald Williams, Marilyn Dearing, Charlotte Hancock, David Williams and Ralph Williams. Donald and Ralph are deceased. Maguerite had 7 Grandchildren, Dwight Williams, Terri Simmons, Bobby Shepherd, Becky Shepherd, Kelley Dearing, Dawn Dearing (deceased) and Carmen Smith. She also had 6 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Maguerite and her husband, after selling their farm, moved from Morrilton, Arkansas in 1953 along with Threldon's brother Irpeal (Ben) Williams to the Kansas City area. Maguerite was a gifted seamstress and quilt maker. Several of her quilts were viewed at local Quilt Shows. She made all her children and grandchildren a personalized quilt. She was a member of Independence Piecemaker Quilters and the Red Bridge Quilters. She worked as a seamstress for Hazelle Marionettes for 13 years and was also employed and retired from University Hospital of Health Sciences in Kansas City. "Granny" as she was so enduringly called, was devoted to her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marguerite was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. John 14:1-4



