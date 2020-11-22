1/1
Maria Brysky
1926 - 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Maria Brysky, 94, of KCKS, passed away on 11/14/2020. A "drive-up"visitation will take place on 11/24/2020 from 10 am at Chapel Hill-Butler. A Funeral Divine Liturgy at St. Pats Church on 11/24/2020 at 11:30 am.
Maria was born 3/26/1926 to Iwan and Elena Kiosow in Ukraine. Maria moved to the USA after the war. She married the love of her life, John on 7/15/1950. Maria enjoyed cooking Ukrainian foods and sharing her recipes. Maria was loved by so many and will be missed.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Brysky, sisters, Irena Chongowa and Nadja Frolow, daughter, Valia Drake, and grandson Eric Roach. Maria is survived by her children, Julie Storie, Mike Brysky (Nancy) and Anna Roach (Bill), grandchildren, Matthew Drake (Sarah), Joshua Drake, Andrew Roach and Erin Wright (Ryan), sister, Dora Stankewsky, Brother Gene Kiosow (Dora), 8 step-grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
NOV
24
Liturgy
11:30 AM
St. Pats Church
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
