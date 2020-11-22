Maria BryskyMarch 26, 1926 - November 14, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Maria Brysky, 94, of KCKS, passed away on 11/14/2020. A "drive-up"visitation will take place on 11/24/2020 from 10 am at Chapel Hill-Butler. A Funeral Divine Liturgy at St. Pats Church on 11/24/2020 at 11:30 am.Maria was born 3/26/1926 to Iwan and Elena Kiosow in Ukraine. Maria moved to the USA after the war. She married the love of her life, John on 7/15/1950. Maria enjoyed cooking Ukrainian foods and sharing her recipes. Maria was loved by so many and will be missed.Maria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Brysky, sisters, Irena Chongowa and Nadja Frolow, daughter, Valia Drake, and grandson Eric Roach. Maria is survived by her children, Julie Storie, Mike Brysky (Nancy) and Anna Roach (Bill), grandchildren, Matthew Drake (Sarah), Joshua Drake, Andrew Roach and Erin Wright (Ryan), sister, Dora Stankewsky, Brother Gene Kiosow (Dora), 8 step-grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors.