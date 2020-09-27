Maria F. Salazar

March 9, 1952 - September 19, 2020

Kansas City, Kansas - Maria F. Salazar passed away in her hometown of San Jose de Los Barcos, GTO where she was laid to rest as she'd always hoped. She is survived by her children; Elvia Zarza Perez, Wendy Garza, Ignacio Andrade III and Erica Andrade and by her grandchildren; Beatriz, Viridiana, Leslie, Adrian, Abriel, Joaquin and Nicolas and by her great grandchildren; Yareth Betzabe, Juan Antonio and Dillion. We will love and miss her always.





