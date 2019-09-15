Kansas City Star Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
900 NE Shady Lane Dr.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
More Obituaries for Maria De Somoza
Maria J. (De Pradas) De Somoza


1926 - 2019
Maria J. De Pradas De Somoza Maria J. Pradas de Somoza was born January 7, 1926 in Camagüey, Cuba as the youngest of 7 siblings. Her parents were Ing. Armando C. Pradas and mother María de la Caridad Pradas de Varona. Maria married our father, Dr. Jose Ramón Somoza de Fernández, MD in Havana, Cuba in 1956. They moved to Miami, Florida in 1957, later they had two sons, José Somoza (wife Ximena and two sons) and Armando Somoza (three sons) both residents of Kansas City. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1961. Mom was a great Cuban cook, housewife and enjoyed helping others. Her volunteer memberships included: Steppingstones Garden Club of Clay County / American Medical Association (AMA) Auxiliary / Clay County Medical Association Auxiliary / Clay-Platte County Medical Society Auxiliary / Gourmet & Crafts Club / North Kansas City Hospital Auxiliary / Cuban Medical Association / Briarcliff Elementary PTA / Volunteer Catholic Diocese of Kansas City for Cuban Refugees 1962-64 (Fr. Pat Tobin). Maria was awarded the Thirty Year Award (April 08, 1994) for unsolicited devotion to relative causes by the Missouri State Medical Association Alliance. She was married for 60 years, widowed at age 89 and suffered from Alzheimer's in later years. Her engaging personality and impassioned attitude towards life for those that knew her made Maria a lovely person to be around. Her Spirit is being shared by all of us, eternally. A memorial Mass Service will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 900 NE Shady Lane Dr, Kansas City, MO 64118 on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 6:00pm for friends and family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
