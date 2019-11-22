|
Marian E. Howley Marian E. Howley, 88, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on November 20, 2019. Funeral services will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30-11am. Burial will follow at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to One Community Hospice. Marian was born July 23, 1931 in Frenchtown Township, Michigan to Harold and Regina LaBoe. In 1952, she married Thomas A. Howley. They spent many years traveling with Tom's military career. They settled in Lee's Summit, MO in 1974 and became member of Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church the same year. Marian was very active in the church and the St. Joseph Guild. Mom enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, gardening, and solving Word Search puzzles. Marian is preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Thomas A. Howley; son, Thomas E. Howley; daughters, Karen (Larry) Higginbotham, Susan Howe, and Laura (James) Carothers; grandchildren, Matthew Ellis, Nalir Ellis, Garrett Howe, and Deacon Howe; and 1 sister, Joan (George) Stoner.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019