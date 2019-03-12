Marian Jean Jensen Marian Jean Jensen Mullins of Gladstone, 94, loving mother of 11, nurse and resident of Clay County for seven decades, died March 9, 2019, at Benton House of Staley Hills. Jean was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Omaha NE. During World War II she worked on a B-26 assembly line and attended nursing school at St. Joseph's Hospital in Omaha. She went on to serve in a Navy hospital burn unit in San Diego CA., where she was a nurse anesthetist. Jean married Dr. Bernard L. Mullins of New York in Omaha on June 30, 1948. The couple moved to North Kansas City where Dr. Mullins opened a medical practice. The Mullins family lived in the New Mark area, where Jean and Bernie sponsored the Charolais Bulls Little League baseball team and contributed money and personal service to help feed the poor and homeless on Kansas City's east side. At 54 years young, Jean took flying lessons through solo and briefly returned to nursing at North Kansas City Hospital. Jean was a skilled seamstress, voracious reader and loved to cook for large, boisterous family gatherings. In later years she enjoyed the social outings of the Red Hat Society. Jean is survived by nine of her children, Michael (wife Connie) of Niceville, FL; Christine (husband Tim) O'Neil of St. Louis; Mary (husband Dr. Fred) Thompson of Smithville; Bob (wife Michele) of Jacksonville, FL; Lois (husband Steve) Ruprecht of Branson; Christopher Mullins of Kansas City; Tim Mullins of Smithville; Maureen Parker of Gladstone; Sean (wife Annie) of Liberty; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Two children, Theresa Marie and Stephanie Jon, preceded her in death. Funeral Mass will be at noon Wednesday, March 13th at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Gladstone, with visitation at the church one hour before the service. Burial is at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Benton House of Staley Hills. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary