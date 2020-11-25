1/
Marian M. "Mickey" Morley
1941 - 2020
March 18, 1941 - November 20, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Marian M. "Mickey" Morley, 79, died unexpectedly Friday, November 20, 2020 at her residence in Kansas City, Missouri.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Matthew Brumleve as celebrant and will be livestreamed at St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Pius X High School or a charity of your choice and may be sent in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 North 5th Street; Atchison, Kansas 66002 with whom the final arrangements have been entrusted.
Mickey was born March 18, 1941 in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Genevieve Malone Van Dyke. She attended the Sacred Heart Elementary school and graduated from Mount St. Scholastica Academy in Atchison.
She and Richard B. "Bud" Morley were united in marriage on May 15, 1965 in Atchison, Kansas. Mr. Morley preceded her in death on February 1, 2013. Mickey and Bud moved to Kansas City in 1965 and found lifelong friends and a parish family at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Mickey served as a Eucharistic minister and participated in extensive volunteer work including helping the homeless and less fortunate. Her involvement with St. Patrick's and other organizations in the community were her passions. She also was a substitute teacher in the Kansas City parochial and northland public schools and left a lasting impact on countless students.
Mickey's greatest loves were watching her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews play sports and sharing fun times with her lifelong friends and pitch group. Mickey's family is comforted that she has been reunited with the love of her life, Bud. Survivors include a daughter, Mary Kate (Darin) Cerven, Blanchard, IA; three sons, Rick (Judith) Morley, Kansas City, MO; Roger (Jodie) Morley, Leawood, KS; Ray (Connie) Morley, Kansas City, MO; two brothers, John Van Dyke, Atchison, KS; Ray Van Dyke, Maplewood, NJ; and six grandchildren - Lauren, Jake, Liam, Kyle, McLain, and Finnegan.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Mickey's children would like to thank the community and the countless family and friends that have offered support.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NOV
28
Burial
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mickey's passing. She was a dear woman who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. Loved seeing her at many St. Pius X events, especially the Pillars of St. Pius X event each year. Rest in peace dear Mickey.
Mary Litras
November 24, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Thomas Klocek. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Marian &quot;Mickey&quot; Morley.
Thomas Klocek
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mickey. . We are long time St Pats people and old neighbors. Our kids played together when they were younger, and went to high school together. Although we didn’t see each other often, when we did meet Mickey always graciously asked about our family. We would reminisce about the old times as if it were yesterday. I will really miss seeing her .... my heart goes out to you all.
Susan Hughes
Friend
November 24, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Morley was a wonderful woman, who's heart was full of kindness and grace. Heaven certainly gained another Angel. She will be missed.
Missy Petit Little
November 23, 2020
Words alone cannot mend the hearts of friends in their time of loss. Know that you all are in our thoughts & prayers.
Tom & Donna Klocek
Friend
