Marion Paul Ellis
June 13, 1923 - October 14, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - On Wednesday October 14, Marion P. Ellis (Mackie), loving husband, father of four, devoted granddaddy of 12 grandchildren and 26 greatgrandchildren, died at the age of 97. Mackie is proceeded in death by his wife, Patricia Wilcox Ellis, and is survived by 4 children, Jennifer Jensen (Ross), Beth Winger (Joe), Paul Ellis (Pat), and Patty Thompson (Brent). The family will be having a private memorial service. Should you care to donate contact the Kansas City Rose Society wwwkansascityrosesociety.org
.