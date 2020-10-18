1/1
Marian Paul Ellis
1923 - 2020
Marion Paul Ellis
June 13, 1923 - October 14, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - On Wednesday October 14, Marion P. Ellis (Mackie), loving husband, father of four, devoted granddaddy of 12 grandchildren and 26 greatgrandchildren, died at the age of 97. Mackie is proceeded in death by his wife, Patricia Wilcox Ellis, and is survived by 4 children, Jennifer Jensen (Ross), Beth Winger (Joe), Paul Ellis (Pat), and Patty Thompson (Brent). The family will be having a private memorial service. Should you care to donate contact the Kansas City Rose Society wwwkansascityrosesociety.org.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
