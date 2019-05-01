|
Marian Whiting Humphrey Marian Whiting Humphrey of Prairie Village, Kansas, died on April 26, 2019. Marian was born in New York City on May 16, 1926 and moved to Kansas City in 1938. She attended Southwest High School in Kansas City and the University of Missouri, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Marian married William Warren Humphrey, Jr. on June 5, 1948. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Amanda Whiting, her sister, Esther Batchler, and her husband, Bill. Marian is survived by her daughter, Andrea Samuel, son-in-law, Ray Samuel, granddaughter Maddie Samuel, son, Trey Humphrey, daughter-in-law, Bethany Humphrey, and grandchildren, Billy, Elena and Kate Humphrey. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome contributions to The Salvation Army.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 1, 2019