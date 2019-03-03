Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Mariana Rose Lagos Baby Mariana Rose Lagos passed away February 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9-10 am Tuesday, March 5th at St. Peter Parish, 815 E. Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mariana Rose was born February 27, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Gonzalo Ivan and Monica Rose (Ismert) Lagos; sisters, Isidora Ines Lagos and Teresa delCarmen Lagos; maternal grandfather, Martin E. "Mike" Ismert (Alicia); paternal grandmother, FresiadelCarmen Barrios; great grandmother, Katherine Ismert; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Mariana Rose was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary ThereseIsmert; grandfather, Domingo Hernan Lagos.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019
