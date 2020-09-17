Sister Mariann Rodríguez Sister Mariann Rodríguez, Servant of Mary, Minister to the Sick, 82, died peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the convent where she lived. Born in Colombia in 1937, she joined the convent at 24 years of age. After her Profession of Vows in 1963, she was transferred to the U.S. where she served at various locations. From 1979 to 2018, Sister Mariann tirelessly and lovingly cared for the sick and dying throughout the greater KC area. Loved by many for her joyful, hard-working and dedicated spirit, she was the hidden figure who had everything together for the Sisters' fundraising events and was known for sewing nun dolls for the annual summer festival. Sister Mariann loved her vocation, her Sisters, and the people she served and was eager to show her gratitude to all by her thoughtfulness. During her last illness, her serene countenance reflected the confidence of having walked with the Lord through all. Sister Mariann's life is best summarized as a hymn of God's mercy. Friends may call at 913-371-3423. We deeply appreciate your support and prayers. Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at sisterservantsofmary.org
on Thursday, September 17, 9:00 am. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The funeral service can be watched live stream at www.skradskifh-kc@msn.com