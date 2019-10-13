|
Mariann (Hopson) Tow 1935-2019 Mariann (Hopson) Tow, age 84, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family around her on August 19, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th beginning at 11:00 a.m. with reception following at John Knox Kirk, 11430 Wornall Rd., KCMO 64114. Mariann was born to Leone (Kemmerer) Hopson and Leland Hall Hopson on July 26, 1935. She was raised with her brother, Bob, in Des Moines, IA, where she graduated from Roosevelt High School and Drake University. In 1956 she married Francis David Tow and moved to Saratoga Springs, NY, where she earned her Masters Degree from the State University of New York at Albany. She taught high school English in Saratoga, Ankeny, IA, and Kansas City, MO, and substitute taught in several South Kansas City area school districts. Mariann and Dave built their home on Terrace Lake in 1963 where they raised their two children, Ann Elizabeth and David Leland. They were active in school and youth organizations with their children. Mariann volunteered in fundraising and service activities for hearing and speech impaired children through her Delta Zeta Alumna Sorority Chapter. Politically active, Mariann served as the Chairman of Volunteers for the Kansas City Host Committee in 1976 for the Republican National Convention. She managed the Kansas City office for Governor Kit Bond, and later the Kansas City office for Secretary of State, Roy Blunt. Mayor Richard Berkley appointed her to various commissions and committees in Kansas City, including Plans and Zoning. Governor Holden appointed her to the Missouri Ethics Commission, and she was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Metropolitan Community College, service on which she greatly enjoyed. Mariann was active in several civic organizations, including The Southern Communities Coalition, her General Federated Women's Club, her Homes Association, Youth Friends in the Hickman Mills School District, and John Knox Presbyterian Kirk. A life-long bridge player, she was active in several bridge groups, loved reading and sharing ideas through book clubs, enjoyed yearly vacations with her family, occasional jaunts with friends, and daily crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dave, and her grandson Jeremy. She is survived by her children, Ann Maley and David Tow; granddaughters Shaulene Capps (Mark) and Cynthia McWilliams (John "Levi"); brother Bob; great grandchildren Anna-Larie and Gavin McWilliams; and her treasured nieces and nephews to whom she was "Great" Aunt Mariann. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to John Knox Kirk, 11430 Wornall Rd., KCMO 64114, or Metropolitan Community College Foundation, 3200 Broadway, KCMO 64111. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019