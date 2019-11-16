|
Marianne Clara Hentschke Hahn At 89 years of age, Marianne passed away peacefully in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 6, 2019. Marianne was born in Pender, Nebraska November 8, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband J. Glenn Hahn. The couple lived in Kansas City for many years and raised their children there. Marianne was an avid bicyclist and once rode around Lake Michigan. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Nelson Art Gallery in Kansas City and with the Indianapolis Symphony. She is survived by her beloved sons, Jeffery Hahn (Leslie) and Erich Hahn (Kathy) and daughter Heidianne Mallin (Kevin), her four grandchildren (Jordan Hahn, Stasianne, Bridget & Gretchen Mallin) and her brother Willie Hentschke of Omaha, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. Services were private. Arrangements by Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, www.arnmortuary.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 16, 2019