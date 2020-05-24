Marianne Goldsich Marianne Goldsich, 97, passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Olathe, Ks. A Kansas City, Kansas native, she graduated from St. John the Baptist Grade School as well as Ward High School. Being very much impressed by her mother's ability to write and transcribe shorthand, she pursued a secretarial career. Constantly she utilized her skills at several insurance companies. Ultimately, she became the residency training director's secretary in the Department of Psychiatry at K.U. Medical Center. After retirement Marianne decided to spend her free time volunteering at Queen of the Holy Rosary School. She often talked about the time that Pope John Paul II visited the United States. To increase the children's enthusiasm, she constructed 20-25 miters for each child to wear all day at school and take home. Some were so proud that they rode the bus home with the miters on and sat at the dinner table with them on because they were "the Pope". Marianne is survived by two nephews, Ray and Father Mark, and niece, Dr. Jana Goldsich. There are also several great nephews and great nieces. Brothers Matt, Carl, and Dr. Ed, as well as her sisters Helen, Therese and nephew Rudy have passed. Marianne will be missed by all who knew her including her beloved Border Collie, Dodger. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 11:30AM at the mausoleum in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church Building and Maintenance Funds.