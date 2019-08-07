Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Mariano Morales


1937 - 2019
Mariano Morales Mariano Morales, 82 of Kansas City's Westside, died August 3, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart/Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 2544 Madison, KCMO. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost. KCMO. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday at the McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood, KCMO. Mariano's survivors include two daughters, Linda Raya (Roman) of KCK and Gloria Cervantes of KCMO; one brother, Leondro Cortez, KCK; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. The complete obituary and fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2019
