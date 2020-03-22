|
Maribelle Ann Hogan Maribelle Ann Hogan, née Flickinger passed away on March 6th. She was born in Morrill, Kansas on August 21st, 1923. She married Harold W. Kissack in 1943 and together they had three daughters, Suzanne Phillips, of Glendale, Jane Ebel (James) of Scottsdale, and Terri Howell (Jerry) who preceded her in death in 2016. She married Charles L. (Pat) Hogan in 1978. She lived in Kansas until 2011, when she moved to Peoria, Arizona. She leaves 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020