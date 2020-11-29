Marie Bernadette KempNovember 24, 2020Smithville, Missouri - Marie Kemp, 84, of Smithville, Missouri passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. Marie left Belfest N Ireland in 1959 to be a nanny in Las Vegas, NV. She met her husband Richard Kemp and were married in 1964.She was preceded in death by her husband Richard. A lovely woman of kindness integrity and love for all. She will be missed dearly by her family of sisters and brothers, nieces, and nephews in N. Ireland, London, and Canada. Daughter Donna Kemp, grandchildren Megan Maddox and Sean Maddox, and great-grandson Blake Hoosier of Kansas City.Memorial Graveside 12:30am Sunday November 29, 2020 White Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing is required. Also Clay County requires only 10 people at gatherings. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.