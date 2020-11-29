1/1
Marie Bernadette Kemp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Bernadette Kemp
November 24, 2020
Smithville, Missouri - Marie Kemp, 84, of Smithville, Missouri passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2020. Marie left Belfest N Ireland in 1959 to be a nanny in Las Vegas, NV. She met her husband Richard Kemp and were married in 1964.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard. A lovely woman of kindness integrity and love for all. She will be missed dearly by her family of sisters and brothers, nieces, and nephews in N. Ireland, London, and Canada. Daughter Donna Kemp, grandchildren Megan Maddox and Sean Maddox, and great-grandson Blake Hoosier of Kansas City.
Memorial Graveside 12:30am Sunday November 29, 2020 White Chapel Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing is required. Also Clay County requires only 10 people at gatherings. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Graveside service
12:30 PM
White Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved